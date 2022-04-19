PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.