Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $79,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 314,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,174. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.