Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $502.40 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,112 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up approximately 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.31% of Avnet worth $502,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 98,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 147,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 391,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,391. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.