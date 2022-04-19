Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $62.35 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,340 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.60% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OEC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,904. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $964.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

