Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Baidu worth $115,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,953. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $222.68. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

