Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,976 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Mohawk Industries worth $291,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 519,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

