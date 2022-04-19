Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $71,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.59. 1,182,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

