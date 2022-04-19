Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 154,847 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,847 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.38% of CNO Financial Group worth $158,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.