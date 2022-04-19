Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,445,749 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445,749 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Cenovus Energy worth $125,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,408. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

