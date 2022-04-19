Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 288,761 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,761 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $332,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.76. 20,375,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,814,836. The company has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

