Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 588,247 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588,247 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Ryder System worth $91,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 686,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.