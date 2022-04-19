Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

