Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 219,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.56.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.