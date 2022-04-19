Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.75. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 545 shares.

METC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $854.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.