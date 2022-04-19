Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.57. 179,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,343,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.