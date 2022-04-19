Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $783,442.41 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $783,442.41 and approximately $12,677.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,764.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.58 or 0.07485813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00272495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00823999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00623239 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00387190 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,185,372 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

