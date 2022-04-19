Raydium Achieves Market Capitalization of $266.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006486 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $266.76 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.33 or 0.07428143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.77 or 0.99866610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,271,541 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

