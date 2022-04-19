Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $452,960.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.83 or 0.07481844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.92 or 1.00059295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

