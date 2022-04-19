Receive Access Ecosystem Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $21,355.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00273144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005243 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $758.14 or 0.01861934 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

