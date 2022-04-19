Redpanda Earth Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $221,794.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.89 or 0.07461864 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.50 or 0.99913096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

