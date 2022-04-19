Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 5660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,619 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.