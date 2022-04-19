Refinable Market Cap Reaches $3.07 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $816,511.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.30 or 0.07480160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.58 or 1.00147933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

