Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $183.38. The company had a trading volume of 482,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,662. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

