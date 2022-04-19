Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Renault from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 86,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

