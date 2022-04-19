Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 0.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

