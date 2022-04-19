Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New $27,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

NYSE IRT opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

