Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.65. 599,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $482.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.