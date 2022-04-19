Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of REXR traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

