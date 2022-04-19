Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

