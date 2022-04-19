Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

