RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RLI opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

