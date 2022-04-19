RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 448,744 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 195,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.