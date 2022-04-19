RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

