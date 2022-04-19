RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

