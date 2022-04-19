Robert Walters plc (RWA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on May 20th

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 892 ($11.61). The firm has a market cap of £509.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 656.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 738.88.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,425.45). Also, insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.81), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,170,960.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,080 shares of company stock worth $187,685,600.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

