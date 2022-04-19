Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.07444232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.88 or 0.99832675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041615 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars.

