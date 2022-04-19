Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

ROST opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.