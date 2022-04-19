Ruler Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.36 or 0.07474917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.02 or 0.99963490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

