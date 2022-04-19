Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 28,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.88 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

