Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires Shares of 4,610 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. 2,393,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

