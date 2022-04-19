Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,031,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

