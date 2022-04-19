Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,403,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 116,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 3,014,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,575,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

