Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $279,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. 31,435,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,461,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.