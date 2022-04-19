Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,722,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,256,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,561,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 450,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,595. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

