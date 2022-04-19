Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,564. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

