Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

