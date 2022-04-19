Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 759,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,102. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

