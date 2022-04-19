Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.