Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

