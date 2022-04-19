Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Honeywell International comprises 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.20. 3,339,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,980. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

